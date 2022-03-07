Mississippi coronavirus new cases fell to pre-omicron levels Monday; Here’s the latest

Published 5:13 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus fell Monday to a level not seen since late November, state health officials reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 609 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,817.

MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,171.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 268. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late November 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 449 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams 7106 141 103 22
Alcorn 9889 149 132 20
Amite 3223 68 58 10
Attala 5247 111 207 38
Benton 2264 49 47 10
Bolivar 9235 177 275 34
Calhoun 4632 70 44 7
Carroll 2556 50 58 12
Chickasaw 5580 95 63 15
Choctaw 2213 33 13 0
Claiborne 2136 46 45 9
Clarke 4206 106 131 32
Clay 4935 98 41 5
Coahoma 6432 120 138 14
Copiah 7101 114 110 15
Covington 7053 109 187 41
De Soto 49909 539 130 27
Forrest 21905 307 370 66
Franklin 1922 38 47 5
George 7118 86 98 9
Greene 3179 56 81 7
Grenada 5494 128 155 32
Hancock 12151 150 146 23
Harrison 53328 650 748 88
Hinds 51976 772 882 141
Holmes 4439 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 39 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7359 143 134 24
Jackson 36756 445 418 47
Jasper 4814 74 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2843 51 15 1
Jones 21106 287 349 47
Kemper 2163 47 50 10
Lafayette 15113 176 202 57
Lamar 17320 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18717 359 499 108
Lawrence 3571 55 28 2
Leake 6383 115 103 17
Lee 26557 294 225 43
Leflore 7293 167 276 60
Lincoln 8268 156 216 45
Lowndes 17462 233 305 69
Madison 23905 321 421 72
Marion 6940 134 172 25
Marshall 9875 172 69 17
Monroe 10952 215 192 55
Montgomery 2947 74 95 15
Neshoba 10581 235 232 61
Newton 5986 97 89 16
Noxubee 2715 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11064 158 272 40
Panola 10365 167 103 15
Pearl River 14978 268 273 42
Perry 3033 63 43 9
Pike 9565 183 178 44
Pontotoc 10314 139 90 13
Prentiss 8173 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36379 476 511 69
Scott 6479 118 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6938 146 184 20
Smith 4088 67 80 8
Stone 5385 70 112 14
Sunflower 5742 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7
Tate 7293 139 80 19
Tippah 7294 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6106 122 104 28
Tunica 2510 45 20 4
Union 9450 118 133 23
Walthall 3579 78 71 16
Warren 10184 200 177 38
Washington 10248 195 246 44
Wayne 5947 84 106 13
Webster 3376 68 66 14
Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6
Winston 5199 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22
Yazoo 8006 103 152 20
Total 791,817 12,171 12,594 2,175

