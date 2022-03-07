Mississippi coronavirus new cases fell to pre-omicron levels Monday; Here’s the latest

The spread of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus fell Monday to a level not seen since late November, state health officials reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 609 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,817.

MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,171.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 268. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late November 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 449 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County