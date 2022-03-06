Police: Owners of Mississippi auto parts store hold burglary suspects at gunpoint until officers arrive

The owners of a Mississippi auto parts store reportedly held four burglary suspects at gunpoint until police officers could arrive and made the arrests.

Jackson police were called on Wednesday to an auto parts store on Lynch Street in Jackson.

The owner and store staff reportedly caught four men carrying out motor parts, generators and electronic devices from the store. One of the accused burglars had previously done work for the owner, according to a news release.

One of the suspects, Larry Johnson, was shot in the arm during a struggle with one of the owners. Johnson was taken by ambulance to a Jackson hospital.

Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, and Lenard Harris were arrested at the scene and are being held on business burglary charges. Johnson will be taken to the Raymond Detention Center and held on a business burglary charge after he is released from the hospital.