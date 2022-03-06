America’s average gas price tops $4 per gallon, highest since 2008; Mississippi still slightly below national mark

Published 9:41 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022

By The Associated Press

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. In Mississippi, AAA reported Sunday that the average price for regular gasoline was $3.69.

That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Congress has moved to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions.

On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.

More News

Mississippi woman sentenced to 40 years in 2018 shooting death

Sheriff says death penalty will be sought for man accused of robbing Mississippi bank, killing Louisiana bar owner and sexual assaulting store clerk

Kiss and tell? Open-mouth smooch nets woman 2-year prison sentence

Mississippi police on manhunt for armed and dangerous teens wanted in attempted murder

Print Article