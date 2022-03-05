Officials find woman lost along banks of Mississippi River hours after she left car abandoned with engine running

A woman who abandoned her car on a Delta, La., street Thursday night, walked off and got lost was found Friday morning unharmed on the bank of the Mississippi River following a search by Delta, Madison Parish, La., and Warren County authorities.

The woman was not identified.

Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brandon Wiltcher said the sheriff’s office received a call Thursday night for assistance from the Delta Marshal’s Office after authorities in Delta found an abandoned car parked on the street with the engine running and the door open.

Once the car was secured, Wiltcher said, deputies began looking for a video that might have indicated what happened and contacted the car’s owner.

The owner said her sister was using the car and no one had heard from her since 11 p.m. Wednesday. The woman filed a missing persons report in Dallas, Texas.

“We kept looking for the young lady,” Wiltcher said. “We finally managed to get some video footage that showed her walk basically through the neighborhood of Delta and go on up on the levee toward the Old Mississippi Bridge, but we never saw any footage that she got on the bridge; just the levee itself.

“We felt she was still in the area; we just did not know where at that point in time,” he said.

Authorities searched unsuccessfully for the woman through the night. They resumed the search Friday morning using four-wheelers, drones and aircraft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and provided a boat on the river. The woman was found on the riverbank, where she had apparently spent the night.

“I think she got confused while walking and got lost in the woods and found herself on the riverbank and just did not know how to get back to Delta,” Wiltcher said.

He said emergency medical workers examined the woman, adding family members from Texas and Mississippi were on their way to check on her. She was released to her family. Wiltcher said the woman’s identification listed a Collins, Miss., address but she had been living and working in Dallas.

“Her family is originally from Mississippi,” he said.

He said the woman told authorities her car was running out of gas and she was going to try to walk to a gas station.

“I think she just got turned around and got confused and ended up in the wooded area and got lost, I believe,” Wiltcher said.