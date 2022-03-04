Mississippi woman arrested after more than 30 dead dogs found on her property

A Mississippi woman was arrested after more than 30 dead dogs were found on her property.

Jessica Collins was arrested on Wednesday. She is accused of one felony count of animal cruelty and 30 misdemeanor counts of simple animal cruelty.

According to WLOX News in Biloxi, the arrest was made after a local animal advocate found garbage bags filled covered in flies and reportedly filled with dead animals on a Saucier property reportedly owned by Collins. More than a dozen dogs that were still alive were turned over to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

Collins also reportedly surrendered 14 dogs she had on a property in Pass Christian.

She bonded out of Harrison County Adult Detention Center the same day she was arrested. She is set to appear in Harrison County Justice Court on April 20.