Mississippi man survives gunshot to the head. Police trying to determine what happened.

A man who survived a gunshot to the head Thursday remains in the hospital as authorities work to piece together what took place.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Melvin Mason Road SE where they found an adult male subject at his vehicle who had a wound to the head. The man, later identified as Justin Hall of Brookhaven, simply told officers he had been assaulted, Sheriff Steve Rushing said.

After transport to King’s Daughters Medical Center, it was determined Hall had suffered a gunshot wound. He was then transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center for further treatment.

“We are currently working the case to determine what happened,” Rushing said.