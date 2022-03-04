Mississippi man arrested, accused of using phone to photograph people in public restroom

A Mississippi man was arrested he reportedly tried to use a phone to record people in an Oxford restroom.

Jaxson Parker, 19, of Lafayette County was charged with Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purposes.

Oxford Police Department responded Tuesday to a report from a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue in Oxford of a male attempting to use a phone to record people in the restroom.

After an investigation, Jaxon was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.