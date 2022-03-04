Man jumps from overpass on Mississippi highway and survives the fall, police say

Published 10:22 am Friday, March 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 26-year-old man jumped from an overpass on a Natchez highway to a roadway below and survived the fall, police report.

Natchez police say the man jumped from the overpass on Seargent Prentiss Drive to Liberty Road during the early midnight hour Thursday.

According to Natchez Police, they were dispatched to Liberty Road underneath the bridge where the man was lying on the road on his stomach. An ambulance was already on scene, authorities said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Still alert, the man told officers that he was “going through something” and “didn’t want to talk about it” so he took his mother’s vehicle, parked it at Lambuth’s Car Wash on Seargent Prentiss Drive and from there walked to the overpass before jumping off of it.

He was airlifted to a Jackson hospital due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He sustained a broken right hip, right femur and right arm.

More News

Mississippi Supreme Court: Inmate cannot take back request to give up appeals, start planning for execution

Mississippi man charged in catalytic converter theft now faces additional charge after more stolen items discovered

Thousands of nursing school applications being rejected, despite critical need for nurses in Mississippi hospitals

Mississippi man survives gunshot to the head. Police trying to determine what happened.

Print Article