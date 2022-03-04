Man jumps from overpass on Mississippi highway and survives the fall, police say

A 26-year-old man jumped from an overpass on a Natchez highway to a roadway below and survived the fall, police report.

Natchez police say the man jumped from the overpass on Seargent Prentiss Drive to Liberty Road during the early midnight hour Thursday.

According to Natchez Police, they were dispatched to Liberty Road underneath the bridge where the man was lying on the road on his stomach. An ambulance was already on scene, authorities said.

Still alert, the man told officers that he was “going through something” and “didn’t want to talk about it” so he took his mother’s vehicle, parked it at Lambuth’s Car Wash on Seargent Prentiss Drive and from there walked to the overpass before jumping off of it.

He was airlifted to a Jackson hospital due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He sustained a broken right hip, right femur and right arm.