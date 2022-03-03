Spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi slows to three-month low

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have fallen to levels not seen since December 1, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 370 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 790,986.

Of those totals 246,888 of them have occurred since January 1, meaning approximately 1 in every 12 Mississippi residents contracted the virus this year.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 12,124.

Through Thursday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 358. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 1, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 475 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 16, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County