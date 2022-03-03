School bus crash under investigation in southern Mississippi

Authorities are investigating the crash of a school bus near the Mississippi coast.

The wreck happened Wednesday on U.S. 49 in Harrison County, WLOX-TV reported.

The Petal School District bus was heading north when it left the highway and ran into the median, and became stuck, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The school bus was loaded with students, and three injuries were reported, authorities said. However, no ambulance was needed.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Thursday by the Highway Patrol.