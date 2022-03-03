Police: Looking to score free beer, suspect decided to steal beer truck from Mississippi restaurant parking lot

Published 6:22 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say they are searching for a suspect who reportedly looking to score some free beer decided to take an entire beer truck, instead.

The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for information related to the theft of the 14’ ft. white refrigerated enclosed trailer pictured below.

The trailer was stolen on February 27th, 2022 from the Outrigger Bar & Grill parking lot.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The trailer has 4 taps on the outside and MS Tag TLR04729T.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a hat. He was driving the Silver/Gray truck pictured below.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us at 228-762-2211 or message us here.

 

More News

Case of Ally Kostial — Mississippi college student brutally killed in 2019 — to be focus of national news show

Cyclist killed in accident on rural Mississippi highway

School bus crash under investigation in southern Mississippi

Judge rules mistrial in 2013 murder of woman found dead weeks after she disappeared

Print Article