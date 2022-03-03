Mississippi man arrested after sheriff notified by hospital of possible rape victim

Published 5:12 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested on a rape charge after being notified of a possible victim by the staff at a local hospital.

A release from Adams County Sheriff’s Office states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday.

Deputies responded and were able to identify Trevor Nathaniel Posey, age 23, as a suspect.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and later detained Posey near his home in Plantation Trailer Park. He has been charged with rape with intent to ravish.

ACSO states this investigation continues and if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

More News

Case of Ally Kostial — Mississippi college student brutally killed in 2019 — to be focus of national news show

Cyclist killed in accident on rural Mississippi highway

School bus crash under investigation in southern Mississippi

Judge rules mistrial in 2013 murder of woman found dead weeks after she disappeared

Print Article