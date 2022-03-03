Judge rules mistrial in 2013 murder of woman found dead weeks after she disappeared

After nearly six hours of deliberation, a Monroe County jury was deadlocked in the murder trial of a Mississippi man charged in the 2103 death of a woman whose body had been found in the woods after she had been missing for nearly three weeks.

A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Bryan Lyons in the death of Teresa Ewing.

The decision came late Wednesday night after nearly six hours of deliberation by a Monroe County jury.

Ewing was reported missing by family members on Aug. 26, 2013. Her remains were found 19 days later in the woods on the south side of Aberdeen.

Lyons was reportedly an ex-boyfriend of Ewing and was reportedly the last person to see Ewing before her death. Lyons reportedly found Ewing’s car abandoned on the road with a flat tire.

This is the second mistrial in the case.