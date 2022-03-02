Mississippi’s omicron coronavirus spike has fallen, but nearly 250K residents got the virus so far in 2022

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall across the state as the spike from the omicron variant has plummeted, but not before nearly one-quarter million residents were infected since January 1.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 448 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported on Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 790,616.

Of those totals 246,888 of them have occurred since January 1, meaning approximately 1 in every 12 Mississippi residents contracted the virus this year.

MSDH reported 15 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,115.

Through Wednesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 383. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 2, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 490 with Wednesday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 16, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.