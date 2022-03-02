Alcohol may have been factor in ATV collision that killed Mississippi man

Officials believe that alcohol may have been a factor in an ATV collision that killed a man Monday night in South Mississippi.

Maj. Marc Ogden said Pearl River County deputies were called at about 10 p.m. on Monday to a location along White Chapel Road in Carriere where they found an overturned ATV.

Investigation into the incident determined the vehicle was being operated by 29-year-old Tyler Scott Murphy of Carriere at the time of the collision, who was found at the scene unresponsive.

No other vehicles were involved, Ogden said.

EMS personnel with AAA Ambulance arrived to render aid and later pronounced Murphy as deceased on the scene, Ogden said.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor in the incident, Ogden said.