Louisiana sherif’s deputy hospitalized after bull tramples, gores him

Published 10:25 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By The Associated Press

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being trampled and gored in the leg by a bull.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to calls from several drivers about a bull on the loose in south Shreveport.

The animal reacted aggressively and attacked Bailey when he tried to capture it, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bailey was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Meantime, cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction captured the bull. Its owner has decided to have the animal sold at auction due to its aggressive behavior.

More News

Elderly Louisiana couple killed when their car is struck by two 18-wheeler trucks

Mississippi fire chief says firefighters braved building engulfed in flames in attempt to save 3-year-old boy

WATCH: Video of deputy’s encounter with pet squirrel during traffic stop goes viral

Mississippi man killed in ATV accident; police think alcohol was factor

Print Article