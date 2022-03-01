Woman arrested for murder, accused of killing the father of her child in Mississippi’s capital city

Published 8:08 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A woman has been arrested for the murder of the her child’s father, Jackson police report.

Stanisha Williams, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Corey Dixon, 42.

Williams and Dixon were reportedly engaged in a dispute prior to the shooting on Monument Street on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Dixon was  rushed into surgery at University Medical Center, but later died from his injuries on Monday.

Jackson police report that Williams is the mother of Dixon’s child.

 

More News

68-year-old Mississippi man dies in house fire

Mississippi teen faces life in prison, convicted of 2020 murder. He was 15 when he pulled gun, shot other teen multiple times.

Former Mississippi worker used state credit card to pay personal phone bill, auditor alleges

Mississippi nuclear power plant taken off grid for refueling, maintenance

Print Article