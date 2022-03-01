Woman arrested for murder, accused of killing the father of her child in Mississippi’s capital city

A woman has been arrested for the murder of the her child’s father, Jackson police report.

Stanisha Williams, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Corey Dixon, 42.

Williams and Dixon were reportedly engaged in a dispute prior to the shooting on Monument Street on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Dixon was rushed into surgery at University Medical Center, but later died from his injuries on Monday.

Jackson police report that Williams is the mother of Dixon’s child.