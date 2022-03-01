Silver alert issued for 53-year-old Mississippi woman not seen for a week

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Jackson.

She is five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22 on Valley North Boulevard, wearing black tights and a blue sweater.

Kawanna Jenkins is believed to be in a 2014 white Acura SLX with a Mississippi tag.

Family members say Kawanna Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Kawanna Jenkins, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

