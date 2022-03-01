New coronavirus cases in Mississippi drop to nearly three-month low point

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Tuesday to a nearly three-month low point, state officials report.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 228 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The new cases reported on Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 790,168.

MSDH reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,100.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 396. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 2, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 534 with Tuesday’s update. It was the lowest level since just before Christmas.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.