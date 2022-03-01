Mississippi woman arrested after she reportedly shot husband, who is a police officer

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly shot her husband, who is also a Mississippi police officer.

Jackson news sources report that Clinton police have arrested Willa Russell.

Russell was charged with aggravated domestic violence in connection with a domestic-related shooting early Tuesday morning.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

News sources report that Russell’s husband, a Jackson police officer, was taken and released from the hospital.

The name of the police officer and the location of the shooting was not released. The couple reportedly lived in Clinton.

 

More News

Mississippi city welcomes first Black female firefighter

Mississippi State auditor: We can’t just sit and navel gaze about this. White launches scholarship program to combat brain drain.

Silver alert issued for 53-year-old Mississippi woman not seen for a week

Woman arrested for murder, accused of killing the father of her child in Mississippi’s capital city

Print Article