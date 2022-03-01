Former Mississippi worker used state credit card to pay personal phone bill, auditor alleges

Published 5:42 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By The Associated Press

A former procurement director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services turned herself in for arrest Monday after she was indicted on an embezzlement charge, the agency said in a news release.

The release said Lashanda Feazell is accused of charging more than $5,700 to an agency credit card to pay her personal cellphone bill from August 2019 through January 2021.

The Department of Human Services conducted an internal investigation, fired her and sent information to the Hinds County district attorney’s office, the release said. A grand jury handed down an indictment in December.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual,” Human Services executive director Bob Anderson said.

The Associated Press left a phone message that wasn’t immediately returned for Feazell’s attorney, Cynthia Stewart, to ask if she wanted to comment on behalf of her client.

 

