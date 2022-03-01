68-year-old Mississippi man dies in house fire

Published 7:53 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 68-year-old Mississippi man died in a house fire Tuesday.

Officials from the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bradford Street for a house fire Sunday.

Flames were seen on the side of the house and heavy smoke was coming from the roof when deputies arrived.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The 68-year-old man was found dead in the house after a person on the scene reported that his father was still inside the home.

The Tunica County Fire Department and a local ambulance also responded to the incident.

The State of Mississippi Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. A preliminary review indicates that the man’s death will be ruled accidental by fire.

More News

Woman arrested for murder, accused of killing the father of her child in Mississippi’s capital city

Mississippi teen faces life in prison, convicted of 2020 murder. He was 15 when he pulled gun, shot other teen multiple times.

Former Mississippi worker used state credit card to pay personal phone bill, auditor alleges

Mississippi nuclear power plant taken off grid for refueling, maintenance

Print Article