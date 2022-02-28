Silver alert issued for 65-year-old Mississippi man last seen Saturday night

Published 8:29 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old Lawrence County man.

Michael Miller of Jayess was last seen Saturday, February 26, at about 5:00 pm in the 1000 block of Holmesville Road in Lawrence County.

Miller is described as a white male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Miller is believed to be in a 2017 white Buick Encore bearing MS tag DBV2363 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Michael Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Miller, call Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 587-2961.

