Four people injured after Mardi Gras float becomes unhitched to truck before Mississippi parade

Published 6:12 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Four people were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly injured in an accident involving a Mardi Gras float in the North Bay Parade on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that authorities said the four people, who were on the float, were hurt after the float became unhitched to the truck that was pulling the float.

The accident reportedly happened around noon Sunday on Lemoyne Boulevard in the St. Martin/D’Iberville area.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials said the injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.

More News

Mississippi woman killed when her car crashes into Louisiana state police car stopped on bridge

Mississippi police: 6-year-old dies after being shot during drive-by shooting that also injured 5-year-old and adult male inside house

Mississippi community college vice president found dead in his home

New coronavirus cases still trending downward, Mississippi health officials report

Print Article