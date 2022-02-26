Unclaimed $50,000 lottery ticket sold in Mississippi last September about to expire

Time is running out for one lucky lottery ticket holder who has won $50,000.

Mississippi Lottery officials say that less than three weeks remain for the winner to redeem a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Sept. 15, 2021 drawing.

The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main St. in Madison.

The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.