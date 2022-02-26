Unclaimed $50,000 lottery ticket sold in Mississippi last September about to expire

Published 7:00 am Saturday, February 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Time is running out for one lucky lottery ticket holder who has won $50,000.

Mississippi Lottery officials say that less than three weeks remain for the winner to redeem a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Sept. 15, 2021 drawing.

The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main St. in Madison.

The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

More News

Mississippi city outlaws keeping dogs on chains, makes other changes to animal ordinance

More arrests have been made in connection with threats to Mississippi high school

Will electric scooters fly in Mississippi? Agreement signed with Bird Rides to bring scooters to city’s streets

Former police officer receives prison sentence for stealing money during arrests, traffic stops

Print Article