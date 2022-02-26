More arrests have been made in connection with threats to Mississippi high school

Published 7:38 am Saturday, February 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Multiple arrests were made Friday, Feb. 25,  in reference to the threats made at Lawrence County High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader reported the arrests Friday.

“When dealing with juveniles, all information including their identity is highly confidential. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett said at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday.

“I would like to thank the teachers and other staff at Lawrence County High School for being patient during the course of this lengthy investigation. I know at times, it seemed like it would remain an unsolved mystery and y’all’s nerves were already on edge.”

