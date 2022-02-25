Police: Thief walks out with $8,000 in cigarettes from Mississippi wholesale distribution center

Police are looking for a suspect who stole $8,000 in cigarettes from a Mississippi distribution center.

WLBT reports that the Brookhaven Police Department is looking for someone who stole two trash bags full of cigarettes at the McLane Southern distribution center.

Early in the morning on Feb. 20, a subject was captured on video climbing into a bay door of the building and walking to an area of caged merchandise. The subject — who appears to be a black male wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and red tennis shoes — entered the caged area and took the cigarettes.

According to Brookhaven police, the man entered a caged area full of merchandise and then walked out with $8,000 worth of Newport cigarettes.