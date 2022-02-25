One Mississippi resident killed, toddler injured in Thursday morning crash

Published 10:12 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash that also injured a two-year-old toddler who was in the car unrestrained.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Bobbie Cowart, 73, of Richton was killed in the crash that happened on Highway 15 in Perry County on Thursday morning.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by another Richton resident was traveling north on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Cowart who was also traveling north.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Cowart suffered fatal injuries from the crash. An unrestrained two-year-old toddler in the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

Police: Thief walks out with $8,000 in cigarettes from Mississippi wholesale distribution center

Police: Mississippi man wanted in two cities caught in donut shop hours after robbery

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations asked to investigate death of inmate take to hospital

Bond set at $60,000 for woman accused of shooting in Mississippi Walmart

Print Article