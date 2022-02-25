Mississippi’s coronavirus cases continue downward trend, state reports

Published 5:07 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell again Friday to a level not seen since mid-December, just before the massive surge caused by the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 577 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 789,056.

MSDH reported 24 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 12,008.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 504. It was the lowest weekly average since Dec. 17, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 881 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7102 140 103 22
Alcorn 9854 146 132 20
Amite 3206 67 58 10
Attala 5223 110 205 38
Benton 2257 49 47 10
Bolivar 9198 174 275 34
Calhoun 4622 65 44 7
Carroll 2546 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5566 95 63 15
Choctaw 2178 33 13 0
Claiborne 2132 46 45 9
Clarke 4197 104 131 32
Clay 4929 93 42 5
Coahoma 6423 120 138 14
Copiah 7085 111 109 15
Covington 7043 107 187 41
De Soto 49772 536 130 27
Forrest 21856 302 369 66
Franklin 1918 37 47 5
George 7105 86 94 9
Greene 3170 56 81 7
Grenada 5482 126 155 32
Hancock 12116 146 146 23
Harrison 53089 644 744 87
Hinds 51843 757 879 140
Holmes 4415 104 133 21
Humphreys 2004 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7344 141 134 24
Jackson 36680 439 418 46
Jasper 4771 72 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2838 50 15 1
Jones 21082 285 349 47
Kemper 2158 46 50 10
Lafayette 15072 174 202 57
Lamar 17282 157 71 12
Lauderdale 18678 357 499 108
Lawrence 3556 53 28 2
Leake 6330 113 103 17
Lee 26454 291 225 43
Leflore 7283 166 270 60
Lincoln 8235 155 214 45
Lowndes 17444 229 305 69
Madison 23838 318 420 72
Marion 6928 133 172 25
Marshall 9857 171 69 17
Monroe 10920 210 192 55
Montgomery 2936 71 94 15
Neshoba 10445 233 232 61
Newton 5942 96 89 16
Noxubee 2710 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11035 158 272 40
Panola 10349 163 103 15
Pearl River 14954 265 269 42
Perry 3028 63 43 9
Pike 9421 180 178 44
Pontotoc 10210 134 90 13
Prentiss 8127 101 102 15
Quitman 1558 31 0 0
Rankin 36270 470 511 69
Scott 6471 114 120 19
Sharkey 950 24 48 8
Simpson 6926 141 186 20
Smith 4070 66 80 8
Stone 5375 70 112 14
Sunflower 5722 117 138 21
Tallahatchie 3173 60 50 7
Tate 7248 139 80 19
Tippah 7175 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6079 120 104 28
Tunica 2506 44 20 4
Union 9427 115 133 23
Walthall 3568 78 71 16
Warren 10168 199 177 38
Washington 10156 194 231 42
Wayne 5922 84 94 13
Webster 3322 66 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5176 102 136 39
Yalobusha 4048 54 84 22
Yazoo 7988 103 152 20
Total 789,056 12,008 12,533 2,170

