Mississippi Bureau of Investigations asked to investigate death of inmate take to hospital

Published 6:32 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate who died Wednesday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

He said the Warren County inmate experienced a medical emergency in the jail Tuesday and was taken by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to UMMC, where he died.

“I have referred this matter to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and we are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Pace said. “The inmate’s family will remain in our prayers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Bond set at $60,000 for woman accused of shooting in Mississippi Walmart

Charges dropped against Mississippi deputies accused of trespassing, stealing items from owner’s property

Mississippi police roadblocks violate constitutional rights, lawsuit says

Protesters: “We will occupy” Mississippi town over shooting at Black FedEx worker

Print Article