Mother, boyfriend face charges after 2-year-old Mississippi boy reportedly dies of blunt force trauma

Deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child who officials believe died of blunt force trauma.

According to the Pike County coroner, two-year-old Brentley Scott died Monday, Feb. 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield told local news sources that his mother and her boyfriend are both facing charges in connection with his death.

Demeatrice Ashley, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of the child. Kiara Scott, 22, Brantley’s mother, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Ashley and Kiara Scott live together on Highway 98 east.