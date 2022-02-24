Mississippi man arrested for 13-day credit card fraud spree

A Mississippi man has been charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud stemming from charges made over a 13-day period.

Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud last Thursday after an Oxford Police Department investigated a report regarding credit card fraud. OPD was notified of fraud on Feb. 14 from a walk-in report.

The multiple counts of fraud reportedly spanned over a 13-day period in January.

Hobby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.