Mississippi man arrested for 13-day credit card fraud spree

Published 10:28 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud stemming from charges made over a 13-day period.

Andrew Hobby, 36, of Oxford was charged with 12 counts of credit card fraud last Thursday after an Oxford Police Department investigated a report regarding credit card fraud. OPD was notified of fraud on Feb. 14 from a walk-in report.

The multiple counts of fraud reportedly spanned over a 13-day period in January.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Hobby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

More News

To the highest bidder: Contents of private school linked to Mississippi’s largest fraud scheme on auction block today

‘I’m tired of telling parents their child is dead.’ Law enforcement, ministers gather for ‘come to Jesus’ meeting about uptick in violence in Mississippi town

Mother, young boy die in in crash on rural Mississippi highway

Police: Residents, businesses of Mississippi small town warned after thousands in fake bills seized

Print Article