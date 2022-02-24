Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to inch down

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to slowly inch down Thursday with the latest data released from the state health department.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 541 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 788,479.

MSDH reported 30 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,984.

Through Thursday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 592.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 999 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of February 22 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of February 22 Adams 7102 140 103 22 Alcorn 9851 146 132 20 Amite 3206 67 58 10 Attala 5213 110 205 38 Benton 2257 49 47 10 Bolivar 9192 174 275 34 Calhoun 4603 65 44 7 Carroll 2546 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5541 93 63 15 Choctaw 2177 33 13 0 Claiborne 2132 46 45 9 Clarke 4196 104 131 32 Clay 4925 92 42 5 Coahoma 6412 120 138 14 Copiah 7080 111 109 15 Covington 7041 107 187 41 De Soto 49724 534 130 27 Forrest 21853 302 369 66 Franklin 1917 37 47 5 George 7101 86 94 9 Greene 3170 56 81 7 Grenada 5481 126 155 32 Hancock 12113 146 * 146 23 Harrison 53062 643 743 87 Hinds 51808 755 879 140 Holmes 4412 104 133 21 Humphreys 2004 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7338 141 134 24 Jackson 36672 438 417 46 Jasper 4765 72 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2834 50 15 1 Jones 21072 284 349 47 Kemper 2157 46 50 10 Lafayette 15034 174 202 57 Lamar 17273 156 70 12 Lauderdale 18670 355 499 108 Lawrence 3556 52 28 2 Leake 6330 113 103 17 Lee 26414 291 225 43 Leflore 7283 166 270 60 Lincoln 8231 155 213 44 Lowndes 17430 229 305 69 Madison 23819 318 420 72 Marion 6926 133 172 25 Marshall 9850 171 69 17 Monroe 10910 210 192 55 Montgomery 2933 71 93 15 Neshoba 10423 232 232 61 Newton 5938 96 * 89 16 Noxubee 2709 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11031 158 272 40 Panola 10328 163 103 15 Pearl River 14949 263 268 42 Perry 3028 63 43 9 Pike 9418 180 178 44 Pontotoc 10206 132 90 13 Prentiss 8123 101 102 15 Quitman 1558 31 0 0 Rankin 36251 469 511 69 Scott 6467 113 120 19 Sharkey 950 24 48 8 Simpson 6921 140 186 20 Smith 4068 66 80 8 Stone 5367 70 110 14 Sunflower 5721 117 138 21 Tallahatchie 3168 60 50 7 Tate 7238 139 80 19 Tippah 7173 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6070 120 104 28 Tunica 2505 44 20 4 Union 9426 115 133 23 Walthall 3566 78 71 16 Warren 10165 199 177 38 Washington 10136 194 231 42 Wayne 5921 84 87 13 Webster 3317 66 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5172 102 136 39 Yalobusha 4042 53 84 22 Yazoo 7988 102 152 20 Total 788,479 11,984 12,518 2,169