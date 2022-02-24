Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to inch down

Published 10:21 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to slowly inch down Thursday with the latest data released from the state health department.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 541 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 788,479.

MSDH reported 30 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 11,984.

Through Thursday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 592.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 999 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 22		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 22
Adams 7102 140 103 22
Alcorn 9851 146 132 20
Amite 3206 67 58 10
Attala 5213 110 205 38
Benton 2257 49 47 10
Bolivar 9192 174 275 34
Calhoun 4603 65 44 7
Carroll 2546 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5541 93 63 15
Choctaw 2177 33 13 0
Claiborne 2132 46 45 9
Clarke 4196 104 131 32
Clay 4925 92 42 5
Coahoma 6412 120 138 14
Copiah 7080 111 109 15
Covington 7041 107 187 41
De Soto 49724 534 130 27
Forrest 21853 302 369 66
Franklin 1917 37 47 5
George 7101 86 94 9
Greene 3170 56 81 7
Grenada 5481 126 155 32
Hancock 12113 146 * 146 23
Harrison 53062 643 743 87
Hinds 51808 755 879 140
Holmes 4412 104 133 21
Humphreys 2004 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7338 141 134 24
Jackson 36672 438 417 46
Jasper 4765 72 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2834 50 15 1
Jones 21072 284 349 47
Kemper 2157 46 50 10
Lafayette 15034 174 202 57
Lamar 17273 156 70 12
Lauderdale 18670 355 499 108
Lawrence 3556 52 28 2
Leake 6330 113 103 17
Lee 26414 291 225 43
Leflore 7283 166 270 60
Lincoln 8231 155 213 44
Lowndes 17430 229 305 69
Madison 23819 318 420 72
Marion 6926 133 172 25
Marshall 9850 171 69 17
Monroe 10910 210 192 55
Montgomery 2933 71 93 15
Neshoba 10423 232 232 61
Newton 5938 96 * 89 16
Noxubee 2709 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11031 158 272 40
Panola 10328 163 103 15
Pearl River 14949 263 268 42
Perry 3028 63 43 9
Pike 9418 180 178 44
Pontotoc 10206 132 90 13
Prentiss 8123 101 102 15
Quitman 1558 31 0 0
Rankin 36251 469 511 69
Scott 6467 113 120 19
Sharkey 950 24 48 8
Simpson 6921 140 186 20
Smith 4068 66 80 8
Stone 5367 70 110 14
Sunflower 5721 117 138 21
Tallahatchie 3168 60 50 7
Tate 7238 139 80 19
Tippah 7173 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6070 120 104 28
Tunica 2505 44 20 4
Union 9426 115 133 23
Walthall 3566 78 71 16
Warren 10165 199 177 38
Washington 10136 194 231 42
Wayne 5921 84 87 13
Webster 3317 66 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5172 102 136 39
Yalobusha 4042 53 84 22
Yazoo 7988 102 152 20
Total 788,479 11,984 12,518 2,169

* Note: A death previously reported in Hancock county has been corrected to Newton county.

 

