Police searching for missing Mississippi man last heard from in January

Police are looking for a Mississippi man who hasn’t been heard from since January.

Jackson police reported on social media that Charles Foster Jr., 46, is missing.

Foster is a black male, 5’6″ tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say his family last spoke with him in January and they haven’t heard from him since.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Foster Jr., please contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or 601-213-6754. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app.