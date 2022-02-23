Criticism by small town Mississippi mayor leads to sudden resignation of 6 officers, including police chief

The issue of crime and a Mississippi mayor’s criticism of his town’s police force has resulted in the sudden resignation of at least six police officers, including the police chief.

Jackson news sources report that the officers resigned from the Magee Police Department after arguments about crime and how the issue is being handled by officers.

With the resignations, approximately half of the town’s police force is temporarily gone.

Magee Mayor Dale Berry reportedly called out the police at a recent Board of Aldermen meeting, saying that despite being paid good salaries, the town is not getting the response that residents deserve to recent violent crime concerns.

Berry said the board plans to appoint an interim chief at the next board meeting on March 1.