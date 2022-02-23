14-year-old Mississippi boy shot in head, found dead in middle of street, coroner reports

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have launched a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old boy was found shot in the head lying dead in the middle of the street in Hazlehurst early Wednesday morning.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart confirmed to local news sources that the body of Jamarion Williams was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street in Hazlehurst.

WJTV in Jackson reports that neighbors say they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Williams’ body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Second Mississippi child dies of flu this season

‘My baby is dead,’ Mississippi mother calls for end to gun violence

Mississippi college student struck by car, killed

Two men arrested after reportedly using bus to steal 4,000-pound transformer from Mississippi television station

Print Article