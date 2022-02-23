14-year-old Mississippi boy shot in head, found dead in middle of street, coroner reports

Mississippi police have launched a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old boy was found shot in the head lying dead in the middle of the street in Hazlehurst early Wednesday morning.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart confirmed to local news sources that the body of Jamarion Williams was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street in Hazlehurst.

WJTV in Jackson reports that neighbors say they heard gunshots around 4 a.m.

Williams’ body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.