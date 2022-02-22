Louisiana man sentenced after trip to Mississippi for sex with 14-year-old ends with more than 12 years in federal prison

A Louisiana man was sentenced today to 152 months in prison for attempted enticement of a minor following his arrest in a Marion County Human Trafficking operation.

Brandon Brumfield, 25, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel. Brumfield’s sentence also included a special assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act and a lifetime term of supervised release following his release from confinement. He will also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, during an operation being conducted by law enforcement in Marion County in December 2020, Brumfield engaged with an undercover online chatter posing as a 14-year-old on the online dating website “Plenty of Fish.” While chatting, Brumfield expressed his desire to have sex with the 14-year-old and stated he would drive to Columbia, Mississippi from Greensburg, Louisiana to do so. Upon arrival in Columbia, Brumfield was arrested by law enforcement with condoms in his vehicle. Brumfield subsequently admitted to law enforcement that his intent was to have sex with a 14-year-old he had met on “Plenty of Fish.”.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Columbia Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.