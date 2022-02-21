Four teens charged with capital murder in death of 6-year-old boy killed at Mississippi park Sunday

Four teenagers have been charged with capital murder in the death of a six-year-old boy killed during a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park Sunday afternoon.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal reports that Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

The shooting, which also injured four other people, occurred on Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street at a McComb, Mississippi, park Sunday afternoon as children played basketball.

The boy died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Another victim, who is 12-years-old, was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and was in critical condition. Another victim was also in critical condition at a local hospital. The two other victims had non-life threatening injuries, according to reports.