Police say Mississippi homeowner injured in shootout may have been ambushed after he responded to home security alert

Published 6:51 am Sunday, February 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities are investigating after a homeowner was injured in a shootout after being alerted by his home security about an intruder.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about someone being shot at a residence east of Louin on CR 16.

The homeowner, 26-year-old Zachary Lott, was notified by a home security system that someone had entered the residence.

Lott went to his home and was allegedly ambushed by 25-year-old Tarvis Ellis, of Louin.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two, and both subjects were struck multiple times. Both were treated for their wounds. Ellis is now in custody and Lott remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, Jasper County officials report.

