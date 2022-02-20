Mississippi 6-year-old boy playing at park killed, others wounded in drive-by shooting

Published 9:34 pm Sunday, February 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A 6-year-old child was killed and four others wounded during a drive-by shooting at a Mississippi park Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a McComb, Mississippi, park Sunday afternoon as children played basketball.

WLBT-TV said the boy’s identity was not immediately released.

The McComb Enterprise-Journal said the victim was only 6-years-old.

Details on the other victims were not immediately clear.

