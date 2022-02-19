Family Dollar warehouse found teeming with rodents; Here are the Mississippi stores affected

Published 1:33 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Federal officials warned Friday that an inspection of an Arkansas Family Dollar facility found so many rodents — living and dead — that consumers who purchased certain goods at one of the more than 100 Mississippi stores serviced by the facility should not use them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said their inspection of the West Memphis, Arkansas, Family Dollar facility found live rodents, dead and decaying rodents, rodent feces and birds and bird droppings in the facility.

Inspectors said more than 1,100 rodents were found dead after the facility was fumigated.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

The FDA alert covered certain regulated products purchased from Family Dollar stores in those six states including Mississippi, from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present.

Some examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).

In total, more than 400 stores were affected with more than 100 of those in Mississippi.

Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected products may return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipts.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.

Mississippi Stores

Store Num.

Street Address

City

State

Zip

4127

103 HIGHWAY 45 N

ABERDEEN

MS

39730-2305

12611

222 MABUS STREET

ACKERMAN

MS

39735

2324

209 N 2ND AVE

BALDWYN

MS

38824-1810

10384

4168 HIGHWAY 42

BASSFIELD

MS

39421

3246

116 HIGHWAY 51 N

BATESVILLE

MS

38606-2347

2985

2760D HIGHWAY 15

BAY SPRINGS

MS

39422

5124

P.O. BOX 1143

BELMONT

MS

38827-1143

1104

620 E FIRST ST

BELZONI

MS

39038-3406

2180

304 E GOVERNMENT ST

BRANDON

MS

39042-3262

10767

600 E MONTICELLO ST.

BROOKHAVEN

MS

39601

3506

1074 E PEACE ST

CANTON

MS

39046-4026

10265

1131 W PEACE STREET

CANTON

MS

39046

11902

3376 N. LIBERTY STREET

CANTON

MS

39046-3717

642

PO BOX 1029

CENTREVILLE

MS

39631-1029

3303

310 W MAIN ST

CHARLESTON

MS

38921-2231

849

620 S STATE ST

CLARKSDALE

MS

38614-6322

5493

1032 N STATE ST

CLARKSDALE

MS

38614-6524

3508

406 S DAVIS AVENUE

CLEVELAND

MS

38732-3412

3514

222 CLINTON BLVD

CLINTON

MS

39056-5126

7819

816 MAIN STREET

COLLINS

MS

39428

674

1412 MAIN ST

COLUMBUS

MS

39701-4970

7451

202 ALABAMA ST

COLUMBUS

MS

39702

12672

60 MIKE PARRA RD

COLUMBUS

MS

39705-1292

2941

P. O. BOX 542

CRYSTAL SPRINGS

MS

39059-0267

12882

14916 HIGHWAY 16 W

DE KALB

MS

39328

12695

15458 HIGHWAY 15

DECATUR

MS

39327

545

144 W PARK AVE

DREW

MS

38737-0443

1152

369 E MADISON ST

DURANT

MS

39063-3713

8842

1960 VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BLVD S

EUPORA

MS

39744

12656

101 MANSKER DRIVE

FLORA

MS

39071

12548

1409 S ADAMS STREET

FULTON

MS

38843

8769

437 N CAPTAIN GLOSTER DR

GLOSTER

MS

39638

12291

9563 MAIN ST.

GOODMAN

MS

39079

547

110 N HARVEY ST

GREENVILLE

MS

38701-3713

4820

2101 HIGHWAY 82 E

GREENVILLE

MS

38703-6029

8658

1443 MLK BLVD S.

GREENVILLE

MS

38703

12334

1325 HWY 82 W

GREENVILLE

MS

38701

2783

700 HIGHWAY 7 N

GREENWOOD

MS

38930

11610

320 HIGHWAY 82 W

GREENWOOD

MS

38930

5068

1815 COMMERCE ST

GRENADA

MS

38901-5106

10222

100 N DR. MLK JR. BLVD.

GRENADA

MS

38901

8553

20014 HWY 53

GULFPORT

MS

39503

12872

40055 HAMILTON RD

HAMILTON

MS

39746

1119

215 BROADWAY DR

HATTIESBURG

MS

39401-5083

4302

130 TRADE CENTER LN

HAZELHURST

MS

39083-2319

2801

1002 EAST AVE N

HOLLANDALE

MS

38748-3222

632

183 N. MEMPHIS STREET

HOLLY SPRINGS

MS

38635-2257

9228

3230 GOODMAN ROAD W

HORN LAKE

MS

38637

3724

903C HWY 82 E

INDIANOLA

MS

38751-2325

559

3204 MEDGAR EVERS BOULEVARD

JACKSON

MS

39213-6842

1695

3140 W NORTHSIDE DRIVE

JACKSON

MS

39213

3177

4445 N STATE ST

JACKSON

MS

39206-5306

3921

2566 ROBINSON ST STE B

JACKSON

MS

39209-7029

3993

516 NAKOMA DR

JACKSON

MS

39206-3332

5171

3366 TERRY RD

JACKSON

MS

39212-4953

5213

320 W WOODROW WILSON AVE

JACKSON

MS

39213-7649

5535

2019A RAYMOND RD

JACKSON

MS

39204-4131

5870

3111 W CAPITAL ST

JACKSON

MS

39209-4204

6731

311 BRIARWOOD DR

JACKSON

MS

39206-3002

6791

4747 CLINTON BLVD

JACKSON

MS

39209-2405

6938

3707 S SIWELL RD

JACKSON

MS

39212-4396

10443

2820 TERRY ROAD

JACKSON

MS

39212

11570

1201 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD

JACKSON

MS

39204-3055

11840

4610 TERRY ROAD

JACKSON

MS

39212

12294

5060 PARKWAY DRIVE

JACKSON

MS

39211

2800

329 HIGHWAY 12 EAST

KOSCIUSKO

MS

39090-3420

546

604 N BROAD ST

LELAND

MS

38756-2622

658

327 DEPOT ST

LEXINGTON

MS

39095-3606

8084

332 E MAIN ST

LIBERTY

MS

39645

10530

401 SOUTH CHURCH AVENUE

LOUISVILLE

MS

39339-2921

4103

601 S JEFFERSON ST

MACON

MS

39341-3009

8040

115 N. CLARK AVE.

MAGNOLIA

MS

39652-2821

12554

67 WATSON DRIVE

MANTACHIE

MS

38855

10507

5321 DALE DRIVE

MARION

MS

39342

4108

713 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR.

MARKS

MS

38646

778

1209 DELAWARE AVE

MC COMB

MS

39648-3763

5460

1200 LASALLE ST

MCCOMB

MS

39648

8358

P.O. BOX 709

MEADVILLE

MS

39653-0709

10905

1736 SIMPSON HIGHWAY 149

MENDENHALL

MS

39114-3423

2182

2815 8TH STREET

MERIDIAN

MS

39301-4845

7601

713 E BROAD ST

MONTICELLO

MS

39654-7707

6603

395 JOHN R JUNKIN DR

NATCHEZ

MS

39120-3823

11577

1196 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR S

NATCHEZ

MS

39120-3162

12723

188 NORTHSIDE DRIVE

NEWTON

MS

39345

12707

511 W MONROE AVENUE

OKOLONA

MS

38860

2727

3123 HWY 80 E

PEARL

MS

39208-3503

10158

621 SOUTH PEARSON ROAD

PEARL

MS

39208

10844

800 E MAIN STREET

PHILADELPHIA

MS

39350

2450

P O BOX 41

PORT GIBSON

MS

39150-0041

3354

PO BOX 1556

PRENTISS

MS

39474

566

548 S ARCHUSA AVE

QUITMAN

MS

39355-2416

12170

202 WHITE OAK

RALEIGH

MS

39153

12887

825 E MAIN STREET

RAYMOND

MS

39154

10157

1606 E COUNTY LINE ROAD

RIDGELAND

MS

39157-1906

12328

398 HWY 51

RIDGELAND

MS

39157

7922

1115 CASINO CENTER DR.

ROBINSONVILLE

MS

38664

12474

20503 HIGHWAY 61

ROLLING FORK

MS

39159

4319

P O BOX 218

RULEVILLE

MS

38771-0218

12579

23 HWY 590 W

SEMINARY

MS

39479

12943

13824 US-98

SMITHDALE

MS

39664

3443

8650 HIGHWAY 51 N

SOUTHAVEN

MS

38671-2924

10236

980 CHURCH RD. W.

SOUTHAVEN

MS

38671-9611

565

213 N JACKSON STREET

STARKVILLE

MS

39759-2501

10203

1440 US HWY. 61 N

TUNICA

MS

38676

523

701 W MAIN ST

TUPELO

MS

38804-3707

6109

900 BEULAH AVE

TYLERTOWN

MS

39667-2174

10393

803 E JACKSON ROAD

UNION

MS

39365

12766

34195 HIGHWAY 35

VAIDEN

MS

39176

2483

2080 S FRONTAGE ROAD

VICKSBURG

MS

39180

6160

1305 MISSION 66

VICKSBURG

MS

39180-3365

11162

135 HIGHWAY 27

VICKSBURG

MS

39180

12444

1800 HIGHWAY 61, NORTH

VICKSBURG

MS

39183

12445

5100 HWY 61 SOUTH

VICKSBURG

MS

39180

12720

409 DUNCAN STREET

WATER VALLEY

MS

38965

11941

2071 HIGHWAY 51

WESSON

MS

39191

12666

106 S APPLEGATE STREET

WINONA

MS

38967

8499

184 MAIN ST.

WOODVILLE

MS

39669

2799

301 BROADWAY STREET

YAZOO

MS

39194

5957

760 E 15TH ST

YAZOO CITY

MS

39194-2706

