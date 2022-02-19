Family Dollar warehouse found teeming with rodents; Here are the Mississippi stores affected
Published 1:33 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022
Federal officials warned Friday that an inspection of an Arkansas Family Dollar facility found so many rodents — living and dead — that consumers who purchased certain goods at one of the more than 100 Mississippi stores serviced by the facility should not use them.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said their inspection of the West Memphis, Arkansas, Family Dollar facility found live rodents, dead and decaying rodents, rodent feces and birds and bird droppings in the facility.
Inspectors said more than 1,100 rodents were found dead after the facility was fumigated.
“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”
The FDA alert covered certain regulated products purchased from Family Dollar stores in those six states including Mississippi, from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present.
Some examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).
In total, more than 400 stores were affected with more than 100 of those in Mississippi.
Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected products may return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipts.
Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.
|
Mississippi Stores
|
Store Num.
|
Street Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
4127
|
103 HIGHWAY 45 N
|
ABERDEEN
|
MS
|
39730-2305
|
12611
|
222 MABUS STREET
|
ACKERMAN
|
MS
|
39735
|
2324
|
209 N 2ND AVE
|
BALDWYN
|
MS
|
38824-1810
|
10384
|
4168 HIGHWAY 42
|
BASSFIELD
|
MS
|
39421
|
3246
|
116 HIGHWAY 51 N
|
BATESVILLE
|
MS
|
38606-2347
|
2985
|
2760D HIGHWAY 15
|
BAY SPRINGS
|
MS
|
39422
|
5124
|
P.O. BOX 1143
|
BELMONT
|
MS
|
38827-1143
|
1104
|
620 E FIRST ST
|
BELZONI
|
MS
|
39038-3406
|
2180
|
304 E GOVERNMENT ST
|
BRANDON
|
MS
|
39042-3262
|
10767
|
600 E MONTICELLO ST.
|
BROOKHAVEN
|
MS
|
39601
|
3506
|
1074 E PEACE ST
|
CANTON
|
MS
|
39046-4026
|
10265
|
1131 W PEACE STREET
|
CANTON
|
MS
|
39046
|
11902
|
3376 N. LIBERTY STREET
|
CANTON
|
MS
|
39046-3717
|
642
|
PO BOX 1029
|
CENTREVILLE
|
MS
|
39631-1029
|
3303
|
310 W MAIN ST
|
CHARLESTON
|
MS
|
38921-2231
|
849
|
620 S STATE ST
|
CLARKSDALE
|
MS
|
38614-6322
|
5493
|
1032 N STATE ST
|
CLARKSDALE
|
MS
|
38614-6524
|
3508
|
406 S DAVIS AVENUE
|
CLEVELAND
|
MS
|
38732-3412
|
3514
|
222 CLINTON BLVD
|
CLINTON
|
MS
|
39056-5126
|
7819
|
816 MAIN STREET
|
COLLINS
|
MS
|
39428
|
674
|
1412 MAIN ST
|
COLUMBUS
|
MS
|
39701-4970
|
7451
|
202 ALABAMA ST
|
COLUMBUS
|
MS
|
39702
|
12672
|
60 MIKE PARRA RD
|
COLUMBUS
|
MS
|
39705-1292
|
2941
|
P. O. BOX 542
|
CRYSTAL SPRINGS
|
MS
|
39059-0267
|
12882
|
14916 HIGHWAY 16 W
|
DE KALB
|
MS
|
39328
|
12695
|
15458 HIGHWAY 15
|
DECATUR
|
MS
|
39327
|
545
|
144 W PARK AVE
|
DREW
|
MS
|
38737-0443
|
1152
|
369 E MADISON ST
|
DURANT
|
MS
|
39063-3713
|
8842
|
1960 VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BLVD S
|
EUPORA
|
MS
|
39744
|
12656
|
101 MANSKER DRIVE
|
FLORA
|
MS
|
39071
|
12548
|
1409 S ADAMS STREET
|
FULTON
|
MS
|
38843
|
8769
|
437 N CAPTAIN GLOSTER DR
|
GLOSTER
|
MS
|
39638
|
12291
|
9563 MAIN ST.
|
GOODMAN
|
MS
|
39079
|
547
|
110 N HARVEY ST
|
GREENVILLE
|
MS
|
38701-3713
|
4820
|
2101 HIGHWAY 82 E
|
GREENVILLE
|
MS
|
38703-6029
|
8658
|
1443 MLK BLVD S.
|
GREENVILLE
|
MS
|
38703
|
12334
|
1325 HWY 82 W
|
GREENVILLE
|
MS
|
38701
|
2783
|
700 HIGHWAY 7 N
|
GREENWOOD
|
MS
|
38930
|
11610
|
320 HIGHWAY 82 W
|
GREENWOOD
|
MS
|
38930
|
5068
|
1815 COMMERCE ST
|
GRENADA
|
MS
|
38901-5106
|
10222
|
100 N DR. MLK JR. BLVD.
|
GRENADA
|
MS
|
38901
|
8553
|
20014 HWY 53
|
GULFPORT
|
MS
|
39503
|
12872
|
40055 HAMILTON RD
|
HAMILTON
|
MS
|
39746
|
1119
|
215 BROADWAY DR
|
HATTIESBURG
|
MS
|
39401-5083
|
4302
|
130 TRADE CENTER LN
|
HAZELHURST
|
MS
|
39083-2319
|
2801
|
1002 EAST AVE N
|
HOLLANDALE
|
MS
|
38748-3222
|
632
|
183 N. MEMPHIS STREET
|
HOLLY SPRINGS
|
MS
|
38635-2257
|
9228
|
3230 GOODMAN ROAD W
|
HORN LAKE
|
MS
|
38637
|
3724
|
903C HWY 82 E
|
INDIANOLA
|
MS
|
38751-2325
|
559
|
3204 MEDGAR EVERS BOULEVARD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39213-6842
|
1695
|
3140 W NORTHSIDE DRIVE
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39213
|
3177
|
4445 N STATE ST
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39206-5306
|
3921
|
2566 ROBINSON ST STE B
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39209-7029
|
3993
|
516 NAKOMA DR
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39206-3332
|
5171
|
3366 TERRY RD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39212-4953
|
5213
|
320 W WOODROW WILSON AVE
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39213-7649
|
5535
|
2019A RAYMOND RD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39204-4131
|
5870
|
3111 W CAPITAL ST
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39209-4204
|
6731
|
311 BRIARWOOD DR
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39206-3002
|
6791
|
4747 CLINTON BLVD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39209-2405
|
6938
|
3707 S SIWELL RD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39212-4396
|
10443
|
2820 TERRY ROAD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39212
|
11570
|
1201 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39204-3055
|
11840
|
4610 TERRY ROAD
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39212
|
12294
|
5060 PARKWAY DRIVE
|
JACKSON
|
MS
|
39211
|
2800
|
329 HIGHWAY 12 EAST
|
KOSCIUSKO
|
MS
|
39090-3420
|
546
|
604 N BROAD ST
|
LELAND
|
MS
|
38756-2622
|
658
|
327 DEPOT ST
|
LEXINGTON
|
MS
|
39095-3606
|
8084
|
332 E MAIN ST
|
LIBERTY
|
MS
|
39645
|
10530
|
401 SOUTH CHURCH AVENUE
|
LOUISVILLE
|
MS
|
39339-2921
|
4103
|
601 S JEFFERSON ST
|
MACON
|
MS
|
39341-3009
|
8040
|
115 N. CLARK AVE.
|
MAGNOLIA
|
MS
|
39652-2821
|
12554
|
67 WATSON DRIVE
|
MANTACHIE
|
MS
|
38855
|
10507
|
5321 DALE DRIVE
|
MARION
|
MS
|
39342
|
4108
|
713 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR.
|
MARKS
|
MS
|
38646
|
778
|
1209 DELAWARE AVE
|
MC COMB
|
MS
|
39648-3763
|
5460
|
1200 LASALLE ST
|
MCCOMB
|
MS
|
39648
|
8358
|
P.O. BOX 709
|
MEADVILLE
|
MS
|
39653-0709
|
10905
|
1736 SIMPSON HIGHWAY 149
|
MENDENHALL
|
MS
|
39114-3423
|
2182
|
2815 8TH STREET
|
MERIDIAN
|
MS
|
39301-4845
|
7601
|
713 E BROAD ST
|
MONTICELLO
|
MS
|
39654-7707
|
6603
|
395 JOHN R JUNKIN DR
|
NATCHEZ
|
MS
|
39120-3823
|
11577
|
1196 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR S
|
NATCHEZ
|
MS
|
39120-3162
|
12723
|
188 NORTHSIDE DRIVE
|
NEWTON
|
MS
|
39345
|
12707
|
511 W MONROE AVENUE
|
OKOLONA
|
MS
|
38860
|
2727
|
3123 HWY 80 E
|
PEARL
|
MS
|
39208-3503
|
10158
|
621 SOUTH PEARSON ROAD
|
PEARL
|
MS
|
39208
|
10844
|
800 E MAIN STREET
|
PHILADELPHIA
|
MS
|
39350
|
2450
|
P O BOX 41
|
PORT GIBSON
|
MS
|
39150-0041
|
3354
|
PO BOX 1556
|
PRENTISS
|
MS
|
39474
|
566
|
548 S ARCHUSA AVE
|
QUITMAN
|
MS
|
39355-2416
|
12170
|
202 WHITE OAK
|
RALEIGH
|
MS
|
39153
|
12887
|
825 E MAIN STREET
|
RAYMOND
|
MS
|
39154
|
10157
|
1606 E COUNTY LINE ROAD
|
RIDGELAND
|
MS
|
39157-1906
|
12328
|
398 HWY 51
|
RIDGELAND
|
MS
|
39157
|
7922
|
1115 CASINO CENTER DR.
|
ROBINSONVILLE
|
MS
|
38664
|
12474
|
20503 HIGHWAY 61
|
ROLLING FORK
|
MS
|
39159
|
4319
|
P O BOX 218
|
RULEVILLE
|
MS
|
38771-0218
|
12579
|
23 HWY 590 W
|
SEMINARY
|
MS
|
39479
|
12943
|
13824 US-98
|
SMITHDALE
|
MS
|
39664
|
3443
|
8650 HIGHWAY 51 N
|
SOUTHAVEN
|
MS
|
38671-2924
|
10236
|
980 CHURCH RD. W.
|
SOUTHAVEN
|
MS
|
38671-9611
|
565
|
213 N JACKSON STREET
|
STARKVILLE
|
MS
|
39759-2501
|
10203
|
1440 US HWY. 61 N
|
TUNICA
|
MS
|
38676
|
523
|
701 W MAIN ST
|
TUPELO
|
MS
|
38804-3707
|
6109
|
900 BEULAH AVE
|
TYLERTOWN
|
MS
|
39667-2174
|
10393
|
803 E JACKSON ROAD
|
UNION
|
MS
|
39365
|
12766
|
34195 HIGHWAY 35
|
VAIDEN
|
MS
|
39176
|
2483
|
2080 S FRONTAGE ROAD
|
VICKSBURG
|
MS
|
39180
|
6160
|
1305 MISSION 66
|
VICKSBURG
|
MS
|
39180-3365
|
11162
|
135 HIGHWAY 27
|
VICKSBURG
|
MS
|
39180
|
12444
|
1800 HIGHWAY 61, NORTH
|
VICKSBURG
|
MS
|
39183
|
12445
|
5100 HWY 61 SOUTH
|
VICKSBURG
|
MS
|
39180
|
12720
|
409 DUNCAN STREET
|
WATER VALLEY
|
MS
|
38965
|
11941
|
2071 HIGHWAY 51
|
WESSON
|
MS
|
39191
|
12666
|
106 S APPLEGATE STREET
|
WINONA
|
MS
|
38967
|
8499
|
184 MAIN ST.
|
WOODVILLE
|
MS
|
39669
|
2799
|
301 BROADWAY STREET
|
YAZOO
|
MS
|
39194
|
5957
|
760 E 15TH ST
|
YAZOO CITY
|
MS
|
39194-2706