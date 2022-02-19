Family Dollar warehouse found teeming with rodents; Here are the Mississippi stores affected

Federal officials warned Friday that an inspection of an Arkansas Family Dollar facility found so many rodents — living and dead — that consumers who purchased certain goods at one of the more than 100 Mississippi stores serviced by the facility should not use them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said their inspection of the West Memphis, Arkansas, Family Dollar facility found live rodents, dead and decaying rodents, rodent feces and birds and bird droppings in the facility.

Inspectors said more than 1,100 rodents were found dead after the facility was fumigated.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

The FDA alert covered certain regulated products purchased from Family Dollar stores in those six states including Mississippi, from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present.

Some examples of these products include human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements)), cosmetics (skincare products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).

In total, more than 400 stores were affected with more than 100 of those in Mississippi.

Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected products may return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipts.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.