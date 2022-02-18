Senator Roger Wicker has COVID-19, again

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon,” Wicker said in a statement.

Wicker, 70, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. About two weeks after that diagnosis, he said he had received a clean bill of health and was ready to start traveling the state again.