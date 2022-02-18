Police: Mississippi teen found dead on ground, person of interest taken in for questioning

Published 5:55 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was found lying dead on the ground outside a Natchez house after police responded to a “shots fire” call Thursday evening.

Natchez police received the “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Frye said a person of interest was taken to the department for questioning.

Police also recovered multiple shell casings, he said.

