Mississippi sees weekly coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports

Published 6:08 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to fall on Friday, state officials said.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,190 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 785,528.

MSDH reported 46 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 11,836.

Through Friday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 1,259. It was the lowest level since just after Christmas.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,405 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7070 140 103 22
Alcorn 9816 144 132 20
Amite 3202 65 58 10
Attala 5181 107 203 37
Benton 2248 49 47 10
Bolivar 9138 170 273 34
Calhoun 4566 62 44 7
Carroll 2537 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5497 92 63 15
Choctaw 2101 31 13 0
Claiborne 2129 46 45 9
Clarke 4181 103 131 32
Clay 4917 92 42 5
Coahoma 6404 119 138 14
Copiah 7057 109 109 15
Covington 7012 106 186 40
De Soto 49549 528 131 27
Forrest 21776 298 369 65
Franklin 1912 36 47 5
George 7081 84 94 9
Greene 3160 55 81 6
Grenada 5463 126 155 32
Hancock 12070 146 146 23
Harrison 52833 637 735 87
Hinds 51700 744 878 140
Holmes 4397 104 133 21
Humphreys 2002 44 36 10
Issaquena 260 9 0 0
Itawamba 7310 138 134 24
Jackson 36545 435 416 45
Jasper 4750 70 46 2
Jefferson 1467 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2828 50 16 1
Jones 20993 282 337 46
Kemper 2147 46 50 10
Lafayette 14976 173 202 57
Lamar 17199 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18550 353 499 108
Lawrence 3547 52 28 2
Leake 6313 110 103 17
Lee 26296 286 225 43
Leflore 7278 164 270 59
Lincoln 8203 154 213 44
Lowndes 17379 224 305 69
Madison 23758 314 420 72
Marion 6910 132 172 25
Marshall 9822 168 69 17
Monroe 10863 207 192 55
Montgomery 2921 70 91 15
Neshoba 10363 228 232 61
Newton 5913 94 89 16
Noxubee 2706 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 10999 157 272 40
Panola 10313 159 103 15
Pearl River 14900 262 264 42
Perry 3017 63 42 9
Pike 9388 175 178 44
Pontotoc 10147 131 90 13
Prentiss 8086 98 102 15
Quitman 1556 31 0 0
Rankin 36141 465 511 69
Scott 6459 111 120 19
Sharkey 946 23 48 8
Simpson 6884 139 186 20
Smith 4053 66 80 8
Stone 5342 70 110 14
Sunflower 5711 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3163 60 49 7
Tate 7222 138 80 19
Tippah 7161 104 120 14
Tishomingo 6050 119 104 28
Tunica 2499 44 20 4
Union 9377 115 133 23
Walthall 3560 78 71 16
Warren 10144 196 176 38
Washington 10083 188 231 42
Wayne 5902 84 86 13
Webster 3193 65 66 14
Wilkinson 1788 44 25 6
Winston 5143 100 136 39
Yalobusha 4032 52 84 22
Yazoo 7973 102 152 20
Total 785,528 11,836 12,481 2,162

 

