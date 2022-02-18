Mississippi authorities: Be on lookout for vehicle connected to fatal shooting of homeowners, their dogs

Mississippi authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that may be connected to the fatal shooting of two people and their dogs.

At 7:34 am. on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on Sparksville Road. When deputies arrived they found two people, who both lived at the residence, had been shot. Also, the homeowners’ dogs had been shot.

One of the persons who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim who had been shot was conscious but in critical condition. Both victims were also the only ones living at the residence. The second victim was rushed to UMC and remains in critical condition.

“We are on the lookout for a Gray vehicle possibly a Ford with Newton or Neshoba County license plates,” Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. “The vehicle’s driver’s side window has clear plastic over the window that has been taped to it. This vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting. If you have any information please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (601) 469- 1511 or the MS Bureau of Investigation.”

A motive is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.