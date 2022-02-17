Mississippi teen arrested after reportedly brandishing gun during fight after high school basketball game

Officials say a fight at a Mississippi high school basketball game could have quickly turned into a very tragic situation after a 19-year-old reportedly pulled out an AK-47-style pistol during the altercation.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Perry Marrow, 19, of West Point now faces a felony charge after brandishing the weapon at New Hope High School at a Feb. 7 boys basketball game.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the school after a 53-45 win over West Point. Witnesses say two girls got into a fight leaving the game that drew a large crowd.

Deputies were told by witnesses that Marrow had a gun. When they searched his car, deputies found a semiautomatic AK-47-style DRACO pistol with a 30-round magazine. School surveillance cameras reportedly showed Marrow taking the gun from his car.

The sheriff told WCBI that Marrow is legally allowed to have a gun in his car, even on school property.

“But once that gun has been removed and that gun has been brandished, then that individual’s committed a felony,” he told WCBI.

The felony carries the potential for up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.