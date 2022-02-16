Social media threats force third lockdown in a week for Mississippi students in Jefferson Davis County

For the third time in a week, schools in the Jefferson Davis County School District are on lockdown after threats were made on social media.

All three schools in the Jefferson Davis County School District were put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a post from an Instagram account with the name jdcaintsafe posted “jdc ain’t safe we know what time y’all getting off lockdown it’s up today I’m coming watch out” early Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning, a social media threat under an anonymous account stated “shooting at JDC elementary.”

The latest two lockdowns come just seven days after a threat was made on social media under the account name unkno_wn13658 on Feb. 9. “Y’all better not send yall kids I’m doing a school shoot out at jdc elementary” was posted on Facebook that morning.

A similar threat was received in early December 2021. A social media post on Instagram was seen by a patron in the school district and reported to authorities. The post, under the username unmknown._stated “Doing a shootout at JDC Elementary School.”

“We take each and every one of these threats very seriously,” said Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland. “The safety of our children is our top priority.”

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

Story by Holley Cochran, The Prentiss Headlight