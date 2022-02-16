New coronavirus case numbers keep falling in Mississippi, state reports

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to decline Wednesday with the latest data released from state health officials.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,062 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 783,751.

MSDH reported 75 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 11,772.

Through Wednesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 64 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 1,559.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,297 with Wednesday’s update.

