Mississippi man charged in theft of more than $300,000 of farm equipment, aluminum wire

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in commercial farm equipment and materials.

The Woodville Republican reports that Amite County businessman Terry Woodside, 53, was recently arrested for the theft of tractor-trailers and aluminum wire stolen from Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parishes in Louisiana.

When found by authorities, Woodside was reportedly dismantling a stolen truck and trailer. Also, nine rolls of aluminum wire valued at $154,000 which had been offloaded from the trailer were located nearby.

Woodside was booked into Orleans Parish Jail for possession of stolen items up to $324,000 in value and for removal or alteration of the vehicle identifying numbers.

Louisiana State Police began assisting the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the stolen tractor-trailer. Detective learned of a stolen 2021 flatbed trailer valued at $50,000 and the nine rolls of 7,00-pound wire that were missing in Tangipahoa Parish. They also discovered a 2019 Peterbilt tractor valued at $125,000 was stolen in St. Helena Parish.

Detectives also located several other partially dismantled stolen vehicles on the property. The New Orleans Police Department Auto Theft Unit assisted in the recovery of those vehicles.