Mississippi prison employees, including management, placed on leave after inmate convicted of murder escapes

Several employees of a Mississippi prison have been placed on administrative leave following the escape of an inmate serving two life sentences for beating two men to death.

WLOX-TV reports that Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain confirmed that several employees of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility are on administrative leave pending disciplinary action. Those who are on administrative leave include those who manage the facility, Cain said.

Officials continue a multistate search for Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, who is accused of escaping from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday — his second prison escape in the state in less than four years.

Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt said U.S. marshals were taking part Monday in a multistate search for Wilson, who is also known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.” Wilson is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014, WLOX reported.

Honeycutt said officials believe Wilson may have cut his hands on razor wire Sunday.

Honeycutt told WAPT that Wilson was spotted several miles from the prison, on U.S. Highway 49 in Richland, by someone who saw he was bleeding. Wilson told the person he had been in a motorcycle wreck and was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Honeycutt said.

Wilson left the hospital but was still bleeding, so he was taken back there, treated again and managed to walk out of the hospital, Honeycutt said.

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was captured two days later in Ocean Springs, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) away.